Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

WADA’s move shows trust in Russia’s anti-doping measures — minister

Sport
June 28, 1:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, WADA permitted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to plan doping tests and collect samples under international supervision

Share
1 pages in this article
©  AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s move to grant Russia the right for collection of doping samples under supervision shows the global body’s trust in Russian anti-doping policies, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

WADA receives Russia’s new national anti-doping plan

Earlier in the day, WADA permitted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to plan doping tests and collect samples under the supervision of WADA-appointed international experts and Britain’s UKAD.

"This is a very important step toward restoring the agency’s status in compliance with the WADA charter. The partial handover of those powers demonstrates trust in the measures taken by Russia to implement the anti-doping policy," the minister said.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation into activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe in November 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russian mechanical engineering able to get over problems
2
Brazilian Navy interested in Russian corvettes
3
Rosneft, Mars and Nivea are among victims of massive cyber attack in Russia
4
UN stops short of commenting US reports of chemical attack preparations in Syria
5
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
6
Rosneft reports massive cyber attack on its servers
7
Russia’s advanced drone helicopters to be displayed at defense show
TOP STORIES
Реклама