WADA’s move shows trust in Russia’s anti-doping measures — minister

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s move to grant Russia the right for collection of doping samples under supervision shows the global body’s trust in Russian anti-doping policies, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, WADA permitted the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to plan doping tests and collect samples under the supervision of WADA-appointed international experts and Britain’s UKAD.

"This is a very important step toward restoring the agency’s status in compliance with the WADA charter. The partial handover of those powers demonstrates trust in the measures taken by Russia to implement the anti-doping policy," the minister said.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation into activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe in November 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).