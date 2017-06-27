FIFA report on Russia’s 2018 World Cup bidding proves legitimacy of its win — deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A recently published report of FIFA Ethics Committee’s Investigatory Chamber proves that Russia won the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in full compliance with the existing norms, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Tuesday.

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, published its report on Tuesday on its findings into allegations that the Russian side unduly influenced the bidding result for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

According to the report from FIFA: "the overall inquiry was led by Mr. Michael Garcia, independent Chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and Dr Cornel Borbely, independent Deputy Chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

"Since Mr Garcia recused himself from the investigation of the Russia 2018 Bid Committee ("Russia Bid Committee"), the review of the Russia Bid Committee's conduct during the Bidding Process was conducted solely by Dr Cornel Borbely and all findings and conclusions in this report with respect to the activities of that team are his alone."

"The report has been finally published. I think it is strange that it was done at this very moment. But now everyone can see that there are no claims to Russia. And nothing else could be whatsoever," Mutko said.

"We did nothing that could run counter to the Code of Ethics or general norms and principles of promoting applications," he stressed.

In its conclusion to the 39-page-long report "On Issues Related to the Russian Bid Team," the FIFA reported on Tuesday that: (1) No evidence of collusion of Russian Bid with another bid committee or member association; (2) Only partial compliance with reporting requirements on contact made with FIFA ExCo (Executive Committee) Members; (3) No violation of FIFA Rules of Conduct on gifts, grant of benefits or development assistance; (4) No undue influence exerted on FIFA ExCo Members in an attempt to secure votes."

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.