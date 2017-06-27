Russian anti-doping body working on future strategy plan

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Alexander Ivlev, who was elected earlier in the day the new chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), said on Tuesday that the Board had already launched its work drafting a strategy plan for the future.

Ivlev, who is a managing partner with the Ernst and Young company, was unanimously elected the head of RUSADA’s Supervisory Board during a closed-door meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. Member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Vladimir Chekhonin was elected deputy chairman of the Board.

"Besides the tasks of the strategic importance we should focus on what we can do in the near future," Ivlev told journalists. "We have already adopted the Code regarding the ethics of various programs and anti-corruption activities."

"We have held numerous events dedicated to highlighting anti-doping issues to representatives of sports, the ministry and all departments involved in this sphere," he said.

"We have also launched a program on training specialists to become doping-control inspectors," Ivlev said. "A week ago we held a session in Sochi presenting six of doping-control inspectors. Twenty five of such specialists were granted licenses to work in Moscow, while 18 more were licensed for work in the south of Russia."

"We continue with our work and hope that this year we will achieve the previously set tasks," Ivlev stated.

Three months ago, RUSADA elected a new Supervisory Board, and appointed Russia’s pole vault queen Yelena Isinbayeva, 34, in charge. However, in light of recent WADA requirements for RUSADA’s membership reinstatement, Isinbayeva had to vacate this post before May 31 as she also occupies different posts with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The two-time Olympic champion resigned from the post of RUSADA’s Supervisory Board chairman late last month and Ivlev, who was as her deputy at that time, had been the acting chairperson of the Board since then.

Ivlev also said that Isinbayeva remained as a member of RUSADA’s Supervisory Board as she previously "implied enormous efforts to improve the work of the national anti-doping body."

"She did not leave us and she is still a part of the Supervisory Board," Ivlev said. "We are maintaining permanent contacts and keep cooperating and she is completely involved in our work."

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).