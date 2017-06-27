Chief of Russian Olympic Committee hails new national anti-doping official's election

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) grants its full support to Alexander Ivlev, who was elected earlier in the day the new chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), ROC President Alexander Zhukov told TASS on Tuesday.

Ivlev, who is a managing partner with the Ernst and Young company, was unanimously elected the head of RUSADA Supervisory Board, during a closed-door meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. Member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Vladimir Chekhonin was elected deputy chairman of the Board.

"We [the ROC] as co-founders welcome the election of Ivlev, he is a good candidate," Zhukov said in an interview with TASS. "He is a very responsible person with vast experience."

Three months ago, RUSADA elected a new Supervisory Board, and appointed Russia’s pole vault queen Yelena Isinbayeva, 34, in charge. However, in light of recent WADA requirements for RUSADA membership reinstatement, Isinbayeva had to vacate this post before May 31 as she also occupies different posts with the International Olympic Committee and the Russian Olympic Committee.

The two-time Olympic champion resigned from the post of RUSADA’s Supervisory Board chairman late last month and Ivlev, who was as her deputy at that time, had been the acting chairperson of the Board since then.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).