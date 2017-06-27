Russian anti-doping agency elects Supervisory Board chairman

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Managing partner of the Ernst and Young company Alexander Ivlev has been elected chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), a TASS correspondent reports.

The election took place at a closed-door meeting of the RUSADA Supervisory Board in Moscow on Tuesday. Member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Vladimir Chekhonin has been elected deputy chairman of the board.

In May, Russia’s two-time Olympic pole-vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva quit as the board’s chairperson. Ivlev has been acting as the chairman of the RUSADA Supervisory Board since then.

Apart from Isinbayeva, Ivlev and Chekhonin, the RUSADA Supervisory Board also comprises Andrei Strokin (representing the Russian Paralympic Committee), Director of the Sports Ministry’s Legal Department Vadim Bairamov, head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division Sergey Khrychikov and hero of Russia, pilot-cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended RUSADA in the autumn of 2015 following an investigation carried out by the WADA Independent Commission, which had come to the conclusion that RUSADA did not live up to the WADA standards.

WADA and RUSADA later agreed on a road map to restore the Russian agency’s membership.