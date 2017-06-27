Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian anti-doping agency elects Supervisory Board chairman

Sport
June 27, 10:52 UTC+3

In May, Russia’s two-time Olympic pole-vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva quit as the board’s chairperson

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Managing partner of the Ernst and Young company Alexander Ivlev has been elected chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), a TASS correspondent reports.

The election took place at a closed-door meeting of the RUSADA Supervisory Board in Moscow on Tuesday. Member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences Vladimir Chekhonin has been elected deputy chairman of the board.

Read also

RUSADA blasts New York Times for 'distorting' acting chief’s doping remarks

In May, Russia’s two-time Olympic pole-vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva quit as the board’s chairperson. Ivlev has been acting as the chairman of the RUSADA Supervisory Board since then.

Apart from Isinbayeva, Ivlev and Chekhonin, the RUSADA Supervisory Board also comprises Andrei Strokin (representing the Russian Paralympic Committee), Director of the Sports Ministry’s Legal Department Vadim Bairamov, head of the Council of Europe’s Sport Conventions Division Sergey Khrychikov and hero of Russia, pilot-cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended RUSADA in the autumn of 2015 following an investigation carried out by the WADA Independent Commission, which had come to the conclusion that RUSADA did not live up to the WADA standards.

WADA and RUSADA later agreed on a road map to restore the Russian agency’s membership.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
2
World trusts Putin more than Trump, says top US survey
3
Russian anti-doping agency elects Supervisory Board chairman
4
Russia to lay down 2 diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet in July
5
Sistema reports arrest of its stakes in MTS, Medsi, BES as part of dispute with Rosneft
6
Court prolongs arrest of Ukrainian citizen accused of spying
7
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syrian crisis
TOP STORIES
Реклама