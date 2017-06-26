News about anti-doping probe against Russian football team players is fake — executive

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. Media reports about alleged doping investigation into Russian footballers who played for the Russian national team at the 2014 World Cup are fake as they have nothing to do with reality, Director General of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and member of the Russian Football Union’s executive committee Alexei Sorokin said on Monday.

The Mail on Sunday (Daily Mail) wrote late on Saturday that FIFA was investigating into 34 Russian football players suspected of doping use: "the entire Russian squad for Rio 2014" and "another 11 players."

"My first emotion was: that’s good that the media outlet writes about such things - it means that the tournament is going on smoothly, problem-free. But to be serious, it is strange that such reports appear now as it is obvious that the news is fake," Sorokin said.

"We received an answer from FIFA that all doping tests were negative. I don’t see anything to discuss. There have been not a single doping-related incident in Russian football. So, it’s better discuss some other problems," he stressed.

"We cooperate with FIFA and other organizations concerned on these issues. The test results are absolutely clear, and this is what matters. Why should we comment on somebody’s guesswork, we’d better speak about the facts. There have been a lot of cases when sample were taken from the entire team and none of them tested positive," Sorokin added.

UK media attacks on Russian sports

In March, 2017, BBC aired a documentary about Russian fans who, as it claimed, look forward to taking vengeance on English fans during the 2018 World Cup for the clashes that occurred at the European Cup in Marseille in June 2016.

Furthermore, the British tabloid Daily Mirror illustrated an article last week brimming with allegations about threats to English fans from their Russian counterparts that may be in store at the 2018 World Football Cup finals with pictures taken during Shrovetide outdoor festivities in Moscow’s Izmailovo Park on February 25, 2017. The pictures showing phony fist fights were accompanied by captions describing the cruelty of Russia’s extremist football fans.

In 2010, the UK was Russia’s key competitor for the right to host the World Cup in 2018. The Russian bid won.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.