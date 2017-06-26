Number of centers issuing FAN IDs to be increased ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup Final

Number of centers issuing FAN IDs to be increased ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup FinalSport June 26, 18:33
ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The Russia-2018 Organizing Committee will increase the number of centers issuing FAN IDs in the city of St. Petersburg ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Final, the committee’s Director General Alexei Sorokin said at a press conference.
Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi have been hosting the Confederations Cup taking place on June 17 to July 2. The final match will take place in St. Petersburg on July 2.
"There have been small queues in the centers located near stadiums because some people fail receive their FAN IDs beforehand," Sorokin said. "The centers in other areas are often empty. We call on football fans to receive the FAN IDs in advance. During the group games, there were three centers near the St. Petersburg Stadium, but their number will grow ahead of the final match," he added.