Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Number of centers issuing FAN IDs to be increased ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup Final

Sport
June 26, 18:33 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The final match will take place in St. Petersburg on July 2

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The Russia-2018 Organizing Committee will increase the number of centers issuing FAN IDs in the city of St. Petersburg ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Final, the committee’s Director General Alexei Sorokin said at a press conference.

Read also

Russia receives ‘Fan-ID’ applications for 2017 Confederations Cup from over 100 countries

Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi have been hosting the Confederations Cup taking place on June 17 to July 2. The final match will take place in St. Petersburg on July 2.

"There have been small queues in the centers located near stadiums because some people fail receive their FAN IDs beforehand," Sorokin said. "The centers in other areas are often empty. We call on football fans to receive the FAN IDs in advance. During the group games, there were three centers near the St. Petersburg Stadium, but their number will grow ahead of the final match," he added.

Read also

Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM Mutko

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia is 'so far, so good' — Germany’s Emre Can

Russian fans show fascinating hospitality at 2017 Confederations Cup — renowned pianist

Over 30,000 spectators travel between Confederations Cup host cities for free

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman says Putin and Trump will meet in Hamburg
2
Russia to float out first modernized nuclear submarine in August
3
Attack aircraft exercise on mock-up ‘enemy’ targets results in smashing success
4
Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020
5
Russia to feature advanced torpedo at St. Petersburg naval show
6
Russian PM expects stronger negative effect of anti-Russia sanctions on country’s economy
7
Top official says Russia’s warships operating in Syria praised by market players
TOP STORIES
Реклама