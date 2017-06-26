Russia’s Khramtsov wins first gold at 2017 World Taekwondo Championships

Number of centers issuing FAN IDs to be increased ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup FinalSport June 26, 18:33
News about anti-doping probe against Russian football team players is fake — executiveSport June 26, 18:25
Putin refers to State Duma Council of Europe convention against financing terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 18:15
Russia to lay down 2 diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet in JulyMilitary & Defense June 26, 18:07
Russia’s Khramtsov wins first gold at 2017 World Taekwondo ChampionshipsSport June 26, 18:03
Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020Military & Defense June 26, 17:41
Rosneft and RBC media holding settle on defamation lawsuitBusiness & Economy June 26, 17:21
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 26, 16:55
Russia to float out first modernized nuclear submarine in AugustMilitary & Defense June 26, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Maksim Khramtsov has won gold in the 74 kg weight class at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships that are being held in Muju, South Korea. This medal was the first one for the Russians at the tournament.
Khramtsov won after beating Uzbekistan’s Nikita Rafalovich 6-3. Bronze medals were taken by Iran’s Masoud Hajji-Zavareh and Kazakhstan’s Kairat Sarymsakov.
This gold became the first for the Russian men’s national taekwondo team in the history of the World Taekwondo Championships that have been held since 1973. Before this time, the only Russian world taekwondo champion was Olga Ivanova, who won the 2013 championships in Mexico.
The World Taekwondo Championships will run until June 30.