Russia’s Khramtsov wins first gold at 2017 World Taekwondo Championships

Sport
June 26, 18:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This gold became the first for the Russian men’s national taekwondo team in the history of the World Taekwondo Championships

© Denis Abramov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Maksim Khramtsov has won gold in the 74 kg weight class at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships that are being held in Muju, South Korea. This medal was the first one for the Russians at the tournament.

Read also

Russia’s Denisenko wins silver in taekwondo 68 kg category at Summer Olympics in Rio

Khramtsov won after beating Uzbekistan’s Nikita Rafalovich 6-3. Bronze medals were taken by Iran’s Masoud Hajji-Zavareh and Kazakhstan’s Kairat Sarymsakov.

This gold became the first for the Russian men’s national taekwondo team in the history of the World Taekwondo Championships that have been held since 1973. Before this time, the only Russian world taekwondo champion was Olga Ivanova, who won the 2013 championships in Mexico.

The World Taekwondo Championships will run until June 30.

