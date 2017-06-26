Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Zabivaka the Wolf, the 2018 FIFA World Cup official mascot, greets a young fan ahead of a match between New Zealand and Portugal at Saint Petersburg Stadium © Peter Kovalev/TASS

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena. The final match will be held in St. Petersburg on July 2. See the happy faces and emotional reactions of fans supporting their national teams — in this photo gallery by TASS.