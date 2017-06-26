Back to Main page
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Sport
June 26, 16:55 UTC+3

The FIFA Confederations Cup is being held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi on June 17 - July 2

Russian football fans seen outside Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match between Russia and New Zealand
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© ton Novoderezhkin/TASS
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena. The final match will be held in St. Petersburg on July 2. See the happy faces and emotional reactions of fans supporting their national teams — in this photo gallery by TASS.

