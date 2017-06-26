No cases of racism at FIFA Confederations Cup — Nigerian fan

SOCHI, June 26. /TASS/. Author of the post in social networks about a carnival in Sochi, which arouse negative comments in some foreign media, visited a game of Kameron’s national team at the FIFA Confederations Cup tournament and did not see any demonstration of racism there.

TASS spoke to the student from Nigeria, his name is Lolade Odevui.

The match between Germany and Kameron was on June 25. Germany won 3:1. The student received the ticket to the game as a present from Sochi’s authorities when he graduated from the International Olympic University.

"I have not experienced any discrimination here, and have not heard (about) any discrimination, I have not seen any," he said. "I’m happy that it’s been free of discrimination and there is nothing in the news about it."

The Nigerian student said fans from many countries were warned before trips to Russia about possible incidents there and were asked to be prepared to them.

"Because of previous incidents in the league where African players and Brazilian players have had discrimination against them: bananas and monkey noises," he continued. "This tournament has been devoid of it and I think it’s because the government has tried its best to keep out pockets of fans who are angry and nationalistic."

He also spoke about good organization of the tournament and the free travel option for Fan ID holders.

"The fact that we are able to travel via trains and buses once you have the free Fan ID really encourages fans to come to the stadium," he said, adding it is a great idea.

This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.