Russia team never asked bonuses for Confederations Cup - Russian Football Union president

Sport
June 25, 23:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s team took the third place in its Group A and failed to make it to the semi-finals

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Footballers of Russia’s national team have never raised an issue of remuneration for their playing at the Confederations Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

Russia’s team took the third place in its Group A and failed to make it to the semi-finals. It defeated New Zealand 2-0 but lost to Portugal 0-1 and Mexico 1-2.

When asked whether Russian footballers would be paid any bonuses, Mutko said, "The guys have never raised this issue. It is a technical matter settled once and for all in the contract with the team."

Despite the team’s failing to get to the semi-finals, Mutko noted considerable progress it has made. "I understood that we can play at the highest level! Just look what Alexander Golovin was doing in the match against Mexico, or Samedov’s goal! And what is important - the team was not indifferent. The players were very upset with the defeat," he said.

"Well, other teams may have better players but our team played enthusiastically, zealously," he added.

Mutko thanked fans for their support to the Russian team. "We do have real fans. After the game, they came to the hotel, late at night, to see the team off, to voice support to the players. It is our team, it is Russia team and I would like people to support it in any case when it gives its best, like at the Confederations Cup," he stressed.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

