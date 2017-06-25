2017 Confederations Cup group stage matches were real festival of football - Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Group stage matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup currently underway in Russia were a real festival of football, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

Group A’s Portugal and Mexico, and Group B’s Germany and Chile have made it to the semi-finals. Group stage matches were visited by about 450,000 fans.

"At the group stage, the teams demonstrated magnificent football of the highest level. Portugal, Mexico, Germany and Chile have won a rightful place in the semi-finals. It will be still more interesting to watch semi-final matches. I am confident these games will be really superb. It is a real festival of football. Everything goes on as it should," Mutko said.

"Average stadium attendance was about 35,000 spectators. It is a good figure. I have spoken much with fans. People have come to the Confederations Cup with their families from all around Russia, from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok," he noted, adding however that certain problems do exist.

"No one is going to turn a blind eye on them," he said. "Operative headquarters hold meetings every day to sum up the results of the day. We make conclusions and move on."

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.