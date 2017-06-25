Chile-Australia 2017 Confederations Cup group stage match ends in 1-1 tie

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Chile vs Australia group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup ended in a 1-1 tie.

The game was played in Moscow on Sunday.

The goals were scored by Chile’s Martin Rodriguez (in the 67th minute) and Australia’s James Troisi (42nd minute).

With five points scored, Chile is second in group B and will play against Portugal in the semi-finals. The game will take place in Kazan on June 28. Australia is third, with two points, and is out of further battle for the trophy.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.