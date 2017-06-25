Germany defeats Cameroon in final group stage match of FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup

SOCHI, June 25. /TASS/. Germany defeated Cameroon 3-1 in the final match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Sochi on Sunday.

The goal were scored by Germany’s Kerem Demirbay (in the 48th minute) and Timo Werner (66th and 81st minutes), and Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar (78th minute).

With seven point scored in Group B, Germany has made it to the semi-finals. Cameroon has only one point.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.