Russian football never had and never will have doping problems

Sport
June 25, 16:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Mail on Sunday wrote FIFA was investigating into 34 Russian football players suspected of doping use: "the entire Russian squad for Rio 2014" and "another 11 players

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian football never had and will never have problems with doping, and publications in the UK media are worth ignoring, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

The Mail on Sunday (Daily Mail) wrote FIFA was investigating into 34 Russian football players suspected of doping use: "the entire Russian squad for Rio 2014" and "another 11 players." The UK newspaper published the article late on Saturday.

"Do not pay attention to this, they (the UK media) from 2010 are writing about us all negative," the deputy prime minister said. "In football never has been or never will be any doping - our national team undergoes tests all the time. We never came across this topic in football. What are they writing about?"

"This is nonsense," he added.

"Yesterday I was in Kazan, walked along the streets, met the fans there," he continued. "They brought all family members from across Russia, from other countries - Mexico, Chile, all very friendly."

"They (the UK media) should have rather written about this, but they would not," he said. "If a new bridge appears, nobody writes about it, but if it falls apart - here they are shouting about it, you see."

UK media attacks on Russian sports

In March, 2017, BBC aired a documentary about Russian fans who, as it claims, look forward to taking vengeance on English fans during the 2018 World Cup for the clashes that occurred at the European Cup in Marseille in June 2016.

Furthermore, the British tabloid Daily Mirror illustrated an article last week brimming with allegations about threats to English fans from their Russian counterparts that may be in store at the 2018 World Football Cup finals with pictures taken during Shrovetide outdoor festivities in Moscow’s Izmailovo Park on February 25, 2017. The pictures showing phony fist fights were accompanied by captions describing the cruelty of Russia’s extremist football fans.

In 2010, the UK was Russia’s key competitor for the right to host the World Cup in 2018. The the Russian bid won.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

