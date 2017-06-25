Russia’s footballer Igor Akinfeev is ‘world class goalkeeper’

KAZAN, June 25. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Russian national football team’s goaltender Igor Akinfeev is a good player, who made his best defending the net of the country’s goal, Guillermo Ochoa, Mexico’s goalkeeper, told TASS.

"Akinfeev is a really good world goalkeeper," Ochoa said in an interview with TASS. "He made a good world tournament."

"Sometimes when you are a goalkeeper you do not have any luck," Ochoa said. "When you chose to be a goalkeeper you just have to fight with such things."

Team Mexico cruised past Russia with 2-1 win on Saturday night in Kazan in the third and final group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, knocking the hosts out from the further battle for the trophy.

Mexico’s forward Hirving Lozano, who scored the winning goal in the game, was named the best player of the match and awarded with the trophy.

Team Mexico now will play in the semifinal round either against Germany or Chile.

This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are: Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.