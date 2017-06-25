All doping tests of Russian players at 2014 FIFA World Cup are negative

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. All the doping probes taken from players of the Russian national football team before and during the World Cup in Brazil were negative, press service of the International Football Federation (FIFA) told TASS on Sunday.

The Mail on Sunday (Daily Mail) wrote: "the entire Russian squad for Rio 2014 - is under investigation by FIFA, the sport’s governing body."

"As far as the FIFA Confederations Cup is concerned, every participating player has been tested through blood and urine in unannounced controls. Both the results of the unannounced and the post-match tests have been negative so far. Furthermore, all players participating in the 2014 FIFA World Cup - including all members of the Russian squad - underwent pre-competition and post-match tests, all of which resulted negative. FIFA was in charge of the tests and sent all samples to be analysed by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Lausanne. The same procedure is currently being applied for the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017," FIFA’s press service said.

"FIFA has simply confirmed that, in close collaboration with WADA, it is still investigating the allegations involving football players in the so-called McLaren report," the press service said. "However, FIFA did not refer to any particular players, since it cannot comment on the status of ongoing investigations."

"It is in FIFA’s interest that such procedures are finalised as early as possible, since until then FIFA will not be in a position to provide any further details," the oragnization’s press service added.