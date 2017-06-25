Back to Main page
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup not to be marred after Russia’s defeat - deputy PM

Sport
June 25, 2:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, Mexico cruised past Russia with 2-1 win in the third and final group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, knocking the hosts out from further battle for the trophy

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A football festival will not be marred after Russia has failed to head through into semifinals, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, the Russia 2018 organizing committee’s chairman, told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Mexico cruised past Russia with 2-1 win in the third and final group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, knocking the hosts out from further battle for the trophy.

"It should not cast a shadow on the festivities. It is football and someone has to lose. Look what sort of cheering other teams receive, for instance the fantastic Portugal or Team Mexico with its stars. There is a collection of teams for every taste, like Chile or Germany. We are hosting a great football festival and we will carry on with the world-class event."

"Russian football is looking forward to loads of milestone events. In July, UEFA Women's EURO 2017 kicks off," he said. "Plus, we have begun to develop lots of things in a new way, in particular youth football."

This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

