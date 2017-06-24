More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM Mutko

KAZAN, June 24. /TASS/. More than 237,000 fans have attended matches of the Confederations Cup already, and 550,000 of 730,000 tickets had been sold, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Saturday.

"We have passed the middle of the tournament, and we can say already that organization of the Confederations Cup is at a good level, everything is done well," he said. "The organizers and FIFA are working like one team, the transport and security system, the loyalty system work fine."

"This is not only our estimation, this is what confirms FIFA, as well as those, who participates," he added. "Neither fans nor officials have claims."

"The average audience is about 35,000, and the total number of guests to the games is more than 237,000 already," the deputy prime minister said. "We have sold about 550,000 tickets out of about 730,000."

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.