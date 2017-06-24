Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM Mutko

Sport
June 24, 15:03 UTC+3 KAZAN

According to President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko 550,000 of 730,000 tickets had been sold

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko

© EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

KAZAN, June 24. /TASS/. More than 237,000 fans have attended matches of the Confederations Cup already, and 550,000 of 730,000 tickets had been sold, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Saturday.

"We have passed the middle of the tournament, and we can say already that organization of the Confederations Cup is at a good level, everything is done well," he said. "The organizers and FIFA are working like one team, the transport and security system, the loyalty system work fine."

"This is not only our estimation, this is what confirms FIFA, as well as those, who participates," he added. "Neither fans nor officials have claims."

"The average audience is about 35,000, and the total number of guests to the games is more than 237,000 already," the deputy prime minister said. "We have sold about 550,000 tickets out of about 730,000."

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
CNN deletes article about meeting between Scaramucci and Russian Direct Investment Fund
2
Russian defense ministry satellite put into operational orbit
3
Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile system
4
Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watch
5
Ex-premier says initiative to impeach Poroshenko stems from Ukraine’s economy collapse
6
More than 237,000 fans attend Confederations Cup matches already - Deputy PM Mutko
7
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
TOP STORIES
Реклама