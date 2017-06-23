Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watch

KAZAN, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime minister and President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vitaly Mutko said on Friday he has no doubts the Russia vs Mexico 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stage match is going to be interesting.

The match will take place at the Kazan Arena on June 24. A Saudi referee team led by Fahad al-Mirdasi has been picked for the match. Russia needs to win the game to get to the playoffs as it lost its previous game to Portugal 0-1 on Wednesday.

"We pin hopes on the entire our team. It played well against Portugal. It will be an interesting match, I have no doubt in that. But I think our players will need a good deal of luck," Mutko told TASS.

Mexico tops the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group A, with four points after two games. Portugal also has four points but it scored fewer goals. Russia has three points, and New Zealand is obvious outsider, with no points whatsoever.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.