St. Petersburg may apply for hosting Champions League final

Sport
June 23, 14:53 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

St. Petersburg Stadium, that holds 68,000 spectators, will host the Confederations Cup final on July 2

Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium

Saint Petersburg Arena Stadium

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s authorities are discussing a possible application to host the Champions League final, a spokesman for the municipal sports committee, Pavel Belov, told reporters.

"Next year, we will host the World Cup and in 2020, the European Championships. After this we will, possibly, host the Champions League. The application is being discussed already. Our experience in organizing the Confederations Cup will be of help to us, no doubt," Belov said.

St. Petersburg Stadium, that holds 68,000 spectators, will host the Confederations Cup final that will take place on July 2.

 

