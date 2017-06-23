St. Petersburg may apply for hosting Champions League final

Lavrov says no plans to occupy Belarus on pretext of conducting military drillsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 15:11
St. Petersburg may apply for hosting Champions League finalSport June 23, 14:53
Pyongyang denies torturing US student who died after release from North KoreaWorld June 23, 14:45
Putin gives start to Turkish Stream pipeline segments jointingBusiness & Economy June 23, 14:33
Gazprom getting proposals on Turkish Stream gas pipeline extension in EuropeBusiness & Economy June 23, 14:21
Putin certain Akkuyu NPP in Turkey to be built on timeBusiness & Economy June 23, 14:18
Putin praises level of cooperation with TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 14:11
Russia and India sign military cooperation roadmapMilitary & Defense June 23, 13:43
Lavrov: Western campaign against Russia accompanied by pressure on Russians living abroadRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 13:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s authorities are discussing a possible application to host the Champions League final, a spokesman for the municipal sports committee, Pavel Belov, told reporters.
"Next year, we will host the World Cup and in 2020, the European Championships. After this we will, possibly, host the Champions League. The application is being discussed already. Our experience in organizing the Confederations Cup will be of help to us, no doubt," Belov said.
St. Petersburg Stadium, that holds 68,000 spectators, will host the Confederations Cup final that will take place on July 2.