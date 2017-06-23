St. Petersburg may apply for hosting Champions League final

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s authorities are discussing a possible application to host the Champions League final, a spokesman for the municipal sports committee, Pavel Belov, told reporters.

"Next year, we will host the World Cup and in 2020, the European Championships. After this we will, possibly, host the Champions League. The application is being discussed already. Our experience in organizing the Confederations Cup will be of help to us, no doubt," Belov said.

St. Petersburg Stadium, that holds 68,000 spectators, will host the Confederations Cup final that will take place on July 2.