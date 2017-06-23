2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia is 'so far, so good' — Germany’s Emre Can

KAZAN, June 23. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The German national football team enjoys the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and is completely satisfied with the way the event is organized by hosts Russia, German midfielder Emre Can told TASS.

"So far, so good, and I think that everybody is enjoying playing in the Confederations Cup," Emre said in an interview with TASS. "We have a very young team and everybody is enjoying to play."

The German footballer, who is also playing for Liverpool FC, said he really liked the city of Kazan, the stadium, which hosts the games of the current world tournament, and that it was not his first visit to the capital of the republic of Tatarstan.

"It is not my first time in Kazan," he said. "I played here a year and a half ago."

Reigning world champions Germany clashed with Latin America’s currently best football squad from Chile at Kazan Arena on the night of June 22 as part of their group stage match two, which ended with 1-1 draw.

Asked about his expectations for the next group stage match of the tournament against Cameroon this week, Can was straight to the point saying: "To win that game and come through the group."

Germany is playing its next and final group stage fixture on June 25 against Cameroon at Fisht Stadium in Russia’s Sochi, while Chile is taking on Australia on the same day at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Chile and Germany are currently in first two places of their Group B having four points each ahead of Australia and Cameroon (one point each).

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.