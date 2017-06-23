Back to Main page
NHL says Olympic participation matter closed

Sport
June 23, 11:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"No talks with any entities regarding NHL Player participation in the 2018 Olympics," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The matter concerning the National Hockey League players’ participation in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games is closed, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told TASS.

"No talks with any entities regarding NHL Player participation in the 2018 Olympics. The matter is formally closed," he said.

In April, the NHL announced that it would not halt the season to participate in the next Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in South Korea in February 2018. In May, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Rene Fasel said that the final decision could be made during the NHL Draft that would take place in Chicago on June 23-24.

The NHL failed to come to an agreement with the International Olympic Committee on sharing the revenue generated by hockey at the Olympics, as well as on the insurance for the league’s players.

The NHL has no information that its players plan to take part in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, Daly told TASS.

"We do not expect any NHL players to participate for their national teams in violation of their NHL contracts," Daly said.

