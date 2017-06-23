Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy premier thanks fans for supporting Russian team after defeat

Sport
June 23, 0:31 UTC+3 KAZAN

"It is absolutely clear that the Portuguese are head and shoulders above, that they are in a class of their own," Vitaly Mutko said

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko on Thursday thanked Russian fans for cheering in support of the national team after it lost 0:1 to Portugal on Wednesday.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to fans, who applauded the team. The players did not run away from the field (right after the game) because they could see that their efforts and work were appreciated. Believe me, with an attitude like this, victories are a sure thing," he said.

"It is absolutely clear that the Portuguese are head and shoulders above, that they are in a class of their own," he added. "I have always been impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo, and yesterday is no exception. He always appears just exactly where he should be. He is a unique player, the number one in the global football."

"Georgi Dzhikiya had an opportunity to score on the last minutes of the game, if only his ball had flown a couple of centimeters lower. And the mood would have been different then, with talks about how great our team was and how good our coach is. But he missed, and we are taking a completely different tone," the deputy prime minister continued.

After gaining four points, Portugal is now first in Group A, followed by Russia (three points), Mexico (one point) and New Zealand, who have not got any points yet.

In the next round of the tournament, due on June 24, Mexico will face Russia in Kazan, while New Zealand will play Portugal in St. Petersburg.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
2
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
3
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
4
Russia, France to co-develop technologies for advanced aircraft engines
5
Russian and US top diplomats discuss implementation of Minsk accords
6
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
7
Putin warns loss of patriotism may be first step to global catastrophe
TOP STORIES
Реклама