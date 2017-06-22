Back to Main page
IOC spokesperson confirms Bach’s words about possible sanctions on Russia

Sport
June 22, 23:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We have made clear that the past - what happened there - has to be sanctioned," the IOC President was earlier quoted as saying

IOC President Thomas Bach

IOC President Thomas Bach

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the statement that IOC President Thomas Bach made in an interview with the New York Times, in which he said that a decision on sanctions on Russia should be made by October.

"You cannot forget what happened in Sochi," Bach said. "We have made clear that the past - what happened there - has to be sanctioned," he added.

The IOC press service confirmed to TASS that the New York Times had quoted Bach correctly.

In 2016, the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), headed by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, delivered a two-part report claiming there was an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive doping tests in Russia.

The first part of the now-infamous report on the results of a probe into the accusations of doping and manipulation of tests by Russian athletes and officials at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games was released on July 18, 2016. The report stated in particular that the commission registered a total of 643 cases of Disappearing Positive Test Results in Russia between 2012 and 2015 involving athletes from 30 sports.

Based on the report, WADA pushed for a complete ban on Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics. Shortly before the Games, the International Olympic Committee decided that Russian athletes could participate in the Rio Olympics except for those who had been earlier disqualified for doping abuse. However, Russia’s track and field team was suspended, only long jumper Darya Klishina, who had been training in the US in the recent years, was allowed to compete.

According to part two of the report, delivered by McLaren in December 2016, more than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests.

Part two of McLaren’s report claimed that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, had been falsified as well.

After part two of the report was released, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there never had been an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive doping tests in the country, however, he admitted that Russia was facing doping issues, like many other countries.

Show more
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
