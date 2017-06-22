Australia draws Cameroon 1:1 in FIFA Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A Confederations Cup match between African champions Cameroon and Asian Cup winners Australia in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg ended in a 1:1 draw on Thursday.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s goal at the 45th minute gave Cameroon the lead, but Australia’s Mark Milligan equaled the score on a penalty kick on the 60th minute. The penalty was awarded with the help of the video assistant referee (VAR), a practice which is being tested by FIFA at the tournament.

Thursday’s game, the first head-to-head encounter between the two teams, was attended by more than 35,000 viewers. Both teams finished as runner-ups in previous Confederations Cup editions, Australia in 1997 and Cameroon in 2003.

Both Cameroon and Australia lost their Confederations Cup openers earlier this week. Cameroon fell 2-0 to Chile in their opening game in Group B play, while Australia lost 3-2 to Germany.

Germany and Chile, who lead the Group B with three points each, will face each other in the Volga Area city of Kazan later on Thursday.

In the final tour of the group stage, due on June 25, Germany will face Cameroon and Chile will face Australia.

The Confederations Cup, hosted by four Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, will end on July 2.