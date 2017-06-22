Back to Main page
Russian deputy PM calls for trusting national team’s head coach

Sport
June 22, 23:08 UTC+3 KAZAN

On Wednesday, Russia was defeated by Portugal 0-1 in the second match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. The public should trust the national team’s head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko told reporters following the ceremony of laying flowers at Kazan’s Victory Park.

On Wednesday, Russia was defeated by Portugal 0-1 in the second match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

