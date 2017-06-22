Russian deputy PM calls for trusting national team’s head coach

KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. The public should trust the national team’s head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko told reporters following the ceremony of laying flowers at Kazan’s Victory Park.

On Wednesday, Russia was defeated by Portugal 0-1 in the second match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

"Let us trust Cherchesov and support him. You see how hard he has been working, but some people are ready to sack the coach after the first defeat, while we do not need to rush about," said Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union. "Calm down, Cherchesov will stay until the World Cup, so give my regards to those who is not satisfied with his work," he added.

On June 24, Russia’s national football team will play Mexico in the third match of the Confederations Cup. Another Group A match will see Portugal face New Zealand in St. Petersburg.

Portugal and Mexico currently share first place in Group A as both of the teams have gained four points, Russia is third after receiving three points, while New Zealand, is fourth having been unable to gain any points.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.