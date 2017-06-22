Russian football team getting ready for game with Mexico

KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team has arrived in the city of Kazan to play Mexico in the third match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The match will take place at the Kazan Arena on June 24. A Saudi referee team led by Fahad al-Mirdasi has been picked for the match. Another Group A match will see Portugal face New Zealand in St. Petersburg.

Portugal and Mexico currently share first place in Group A as both of the teams have gained four points, Russia is third after receiving three points, while New Zealand, is fourth having been unable to gain any points.

The Confederations Cup will be held till July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.