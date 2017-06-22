Russian fans show fascinating hospitality at 2017 Confederations Cup — renowned pianist

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian fans have shown their fascinating hospitality at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, ambassador for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, renowned Russian pianist Denis Matsuev said on Thursday.

The renowned pianist made this statement in an interview with the Welcome2018.com official web portal for fans after the Russia-Portugal match.

Reigning European Champions Portugal overcame Russia 1-0 in the second group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow on Wednesday. The first goal in the match was scored in the 8th minute into the Russian net by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the captain of the Portuguese team and is currently considered the world’s top footballer.

"What especially adds emotions is that this event was held at my home stadium where my favorite club Spartak recently became the country’s champion," Matsuev said.

"And the Spartak stadium confirmed its unique nature: the acoustics, the atmosphere and the theatricality created a fascinating picture," the renowned pianist said.

Matsuev noted the fans’ worthy behavior as they supported the Russian national squad up to the very end and showed respect for the guests.

"In the match with Portugal, I was simply fascinated by our fans," the pianist said. "They supported the team and even applauded to it, despite the defeat - it’s worth a lot. … It was also extremely pleasant to see them show such a respectful attitude to our guests," the renowned pianist said.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.