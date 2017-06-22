Back to Main page
Authorities expect Confederations Cup to help Russia's Tatarstan attract new investors

Sport
June 22, 18:06 UTC+3 KAZAN

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2

KAZAN, June 22. /TASS/. Big sporting events, such as the FIFA Confederations Cup and the FIFA World Cup, may help Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan attract new investors and strengthen its position on the global investment market, head of Tatarstan’s Investment Development Agency Talia Minullina told reporters.

"Yes, it can be viewed this way," she said. "Without a doubt, big events, such as the Confederations Cup, have that ‘Olympic effect’ on investors urging them to come to some country or region," she told TASS when asked about the economic effect that the authorities expected from holding the Confederations Cup matches in Tatarstan’s capital of Kazan.

According to Minullina, after the match between Mexico and Portugal (2-2), a number of foreign media outlets made reports about Kazan for thousands of people all over the world to see.

"BBC, whose audience is more than 300 million people, wrote about us," head of Tatarstan’s Investment Development Agency pointed out. "CNN also made a report, they have an average audience exceeding 250 million people, and Eurosport also was among those big news outlets who are cited by others. Every time the media mention Kazan, it has some economic effect," she added.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena, built in 2013, which has the capacity to hold 45,000 people.

