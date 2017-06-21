Disabled child escorts Ronaldo onto field for first time in FIFA history

Putin says Stone's documentary made 'on the go'Society & Culture June 21, 21:36
Disabled child escorts Ronaldo onto field for first time in FIFA historySport June 21, 21:30
Putin warns loss of patriotism may be first step to global catastropheRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 21:19
Expert says new Saudi crown prince ready for compromise on Syria and YemenWorld June 21, 20:12
Portugal wins over Russia 1-0 at 2017 Confederations Cup match in MoscowSport June 21, 20:01
NATO says it had no information on who was aboard Russian jet buzzed by F-16World June 21, 19:54
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions as absurd, vows there will be responseRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 19:20
Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumersBusiness & Economy June 21, 19:00
Over 30,000 spectators travel between Confederations Cup host cities for freeSport June 21, 18:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. World’s top footballer Cristiano Ronaldo walked out onto the field before the start of the Russia-Portugal football match of the 2017 Confederations Cup accompanied by a disabled ten-year old girl, Polina Khayeredinova.
This is the first time in the history of FIFA when a player was escorted by a disabled child.
This historic event was made possible by the Confederations Cup’s sponsor McDonald’s, showing that football is open to disabled children and lets them get involved in international competitions.
Leaders of football teams taking part in the Confederations Cup will be escorted by disabled children in each of the host cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.
The match between hosts Russia and the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup Champions, Portugal, as held at the over 42,700-seat capacity Spartak Stadium, which is a newly-built facility in the Russian capital on Wednesday. Reigning European Champions Portugal overcame Russia 1-0 in the second group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. The first goal in the match was scored on 8th minute into the Russian net by Christiano Ronaldo, who is the captain of the Portuguese side and is currently considered the world’s top footballer.
More than 350 kids aged between 6 and 10 are participating in McDonald’s children’s program in the four host cities. Most of them come from orphanages, foster homes and low income families.
Other children were selected after a special creative contest. Its jury included Russian football team’s coach Stanislav Cherchesov and former players Alexey Smertin, Sergey Semak and Dmitry Sennikov. This year’s tournament is being held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.
Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.