Russian Football Union mulls holding Russia-Iran match

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Football Union (RFU) is considering holding a friendly match between the Russian and Iranian national squads, Deputy Prime Minister and RFU President Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.
"We are considering such an option. Iran is a very strong team," Mutko said.
The Iranian news agency Fars earlier reported that a Russia-Iran match might be held on October 10.
In June, the Iranian national team qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Russian national team earlier played a friendly match against the Iranian squad in February in Abu Dhabi and suffered a 0-1 defeat. The USSR national football team played against Iranians on three occasions, clinching three victories: in 1976 (the Olympic Games, 2-1), in 1978 (1-0) and in 1985 (2-0).