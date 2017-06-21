Short rain cools down heated up footballers ahead of Russia-Portugal match in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. A two-minute rain in Moscow threatened to bring more thrill to the 2017 Confederations Cup match between Russia and Portugal at Spartak Stadium, which is expected to see full-house attendance during the game on Wednesday.

The weather in the Russian capital was changing throughout the day on Wednesday and less than an hour before the opening whistle, heavy clouds engulfed the space over the stadium blocking out the sun.

A quarter of an hour later a two-minute rain showered over both teams, who were already in the pitch warming up before the match. The footballers of both teams continued warming up as they seemed to pay no attention at all to the stark change of the weather.

Звучит гимн Российской Федерации! pic.twitter.com/bm8hEB824r — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) 21 June 2017

The match between hosts Russia and the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup Champions, Portugal, at the over 42,700-seat capacity Spartak Stadium, which is a newly-built facility in the Russian capital, starts at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT).

The Russian and Portuguese teams met previously on 10 occasions, including the matches of the ex-Soviet Union’s team since their first encounter in 1966 in London, where Portugal won 1-0.

The head-to-head figures speak in favor of the reigning European champions, who currently pack six wins, one draw and three defeats against their Russian opponents.

Groans at a very rainy St Petersburg fan fest as Ronaldo gives Portugal an early lead against the hosts. #RUSPOR #ConfedCup2017 pic.twitter.com/rYeclHI7mO — Gary Meenaghan (@GMeenaghan) 21 June 2017

However, Portugal, also knowns as The Lusitanians, never saw a victory playing away on the Russian territory and during the total of their four visits they have a record of three defeats and one draw.

The match on Wednesday night in Moscow will be the second group stage game for each of the squads at this year’s FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

Hosts Russia opened the tournament on June 17 in St. Petersburg defeating New Zealand 2-0 and currently tops its Group A with three points, while Portugal, led by world’s top footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is third with one point following 2-2 draw against Mexico on June 18 in Russia’s Kazan.