Over 30,000 spectators travel between Confederations Cup host cities for free

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. More than 30,000 football fans have already used the free train service to travel between Russia’s cities hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko said at a press conference.

"More than 70 trains have already carried over 30,000 fans," he said.

Free travel passes are provided to those who have tickets for the Confederations Cup matches.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.