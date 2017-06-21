Brazilian president wishes Russia success in hosting 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Brazilian President Michel Temer expressed his confidence on Wednesday that Russia would successfully prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and wished Russian President Vladimir Putin success in hosting the world football tournament.

"I used this opportunity to wish Mr. Putin success in holding the 2018 World Cup. I have no doubts that Russia will be able to prepare everything by the scheduled term and the World Cup in Russia will be as successful as the World Cup in Brazil in 2014," he said at a joint press conference with the Russian president.

The Brazilian president also said he was confident that the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup will be "a real celebration for fans" and wished the national teams of Russia and Brazil to meet in the final of the tournament.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over four years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.