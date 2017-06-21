Russian deputy PM says Confederation Cup teams undergoing tough doping control

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. National teams taking part in the FIFA Confederations Cup are undergoing tough doping control by the world’s football governing body, FIFA, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee, Vitaly Mutko, stated at a news conference.

"After the latest match with the Russian team, doping samples from both our players and the New Zealanders were taken. It is up to FIFA to decide on who carries out the doping tests. FIFA currently has very rigorous doping control with regard to all the teams," Mutko stressed.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup that kicked off on June 17 is being held in Moscow, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Kazan. The tournament will close on July 2.