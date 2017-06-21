Russian deputy PM says Confederation Cup teams undergoing tough doping control

Short rain cools down heated up footballers ahead of Russia-Portugal match in MoscowSport June 21, 18:14
Brazilian president wishes Russia success in hosting 2018 FIFA World CupSport June 21, 18:10
MP slams US attempt to buzz Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea as ‘military rudeness’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 18:06
Top NATO official says alliance does not violate NATO-Russia Founding Act provisionsWorld June 21, 18:04
Russian deputy PM says Confederation Cup teams undergoing tough doping controlSport June 21, 17:08
Russia and Brazil may expand space cooperation — PutinScience & Space June 21, 17:03
Russian Deputy PM says over 400,000 tickets sold for Confederations Cup matchesSport June 21, 16:40
Russian, Brazilian presidents sign statement on strategic foreign policy dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 16:27
Minister says no reason to think there may be problems with fans at Confederations CupSport June 21, 16:04
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. National teams taking part in the FIFA Confederations Cup are undergoing tough doping control by the world’s football governing body, FIFA, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee, Vitaly Mutko, stated at a news conference.
"After the latest match with the Russian team, doping samples from both our players and the New Zealanders were taken. It is up to FIFA to decide on who carries out the doping tests. FIFA currently has very rigorous doping control with regard to all the teams," Mutko stressed.
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup that kicked off on June 17 is being held in Moscow, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Kazan. The tournament will close on July 2.