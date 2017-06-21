Back to Main page
Russian Deputy PM says over 400,000 tickets sold for Confederations Cup matches

June 21, 16:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Everything is going pretty well but we hope that more people will feel the wish to come and see the games," Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Over 400,000 tickets have been sold for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matches, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko said at a press conference.

"As of now, more than 400,000 tickets have been sold. FIFA is satisfied with match attendance," he said. "There were 50,000 viewers at the first match in St. Petersburg, in Kazan, there were 34,000, while 33,000 people attended the match in Moscow and 28,000 viewers came to see the match in Sochi. In this connection, everything is going pretty well but we hope that more people will feel the wish to come and see the games," Mutko added.

"This tournament has not been promoted well enough, so it is underrated," the Russian deputy prime minister pointed out.

According to Mutko, there was a special ticket program for the poor. "Tickets meant for them could be distributed by the Organizing Committee and the host country. However, there were no more than 5,000 such tickets for the largest stadium (in St. Petersburg - TASS). The program was closed right after the tickets had been issued," he added.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

Participants are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

