Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minister says no reason to think there may be problems with fans at Confederations Cup

Sport
June 21, 16:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The tournament started on June 17 and will run until July 2

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Security in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup host cities is being monitored round-the-clock, so there are no grounds to think there may be any problems with football fans, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russia-2018 organization committee, Vitaly Mutko, said at a press conference.

Read also
Players of the Portugal national football team during a training session ahead of their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match against Russia

Russia-Portugal football clash in Moscow to draw full-house attendance

"We have no reason to think that something might happen. Security is being monitored round-the-clock. Many security programs were established in each city," Mutko said.

The FIFA Confederations Cup games are scheduled to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi. The tournament started on June 17 and will run until July 2. In the summer of 2018, Russia will aslo host the FIFA World Cup.

"We will be working with fan associations. We are eager to do anything possible so that no one coming to our country faces any problems here," Mutko noted.

The Russian deputy prime minister said that there may be cases when fan identification documents (Fan IDs) are cancelled, though they are rare. "This is generally connected with deliberate misinformation. The cancellation (of a Fan ID) is a routine practice. A person might have provided knowingly false data, or something might emerge in the process. Each case should be studied separately," Mutko said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
2
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace
3
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone
4
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes
5
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
6
Around 20 military bases to be established in western Russia before year-end
7
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
TOP STORIES
Реклама