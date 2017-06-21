Minister says no reason to think there may be problems with fans at Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Security in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup host cities is being monitored round-the-clock, so there are no grounds to think there may be any problems with football fans, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Russia-2018 organization committee, Vitaly Mutko, said at a press conference.

"We have no reason to think that something might happen. Security is being monitored round-the-clock. Many security programs were established in each city," Mutko said.

The FIFA Confederations Cup games are scheduled to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi. The tournament started on June 17 and will run until July 2. In the summer of 2018, Russia will aslo host the FIFA World Cup.

"We will be working with fan associations. We are eager to do anything possible so that no one coming to our country faces any problems here," Mutko noted.

The Russian deputy prime minister said that there may be cases when fan identification documents (Fan IDs) are cancelled, though they are rare. "This is generally connected with deliberate misinformation. The cancellation (of a Fan ID) is a routine practice. A person might have provided knowingly false data, or something might emerge in the process. Each case should be studied separately," Mutko said.