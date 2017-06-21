Advanced technologies inevitable in football reffing — Mutko

Advanced technologies inevitable in football reffing — MutkoSport June 21, 7:30
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The global-level football will inevitably resort to advanced technologies in reffing, because the price of a referee’s mistake can sometimes be too high, a Russian deputy prime minister said.
During the tournament, FIFA is testing the Hawk-Eye video assistant referee technology, designed to help make decisions regarding goal-line incidents.
"We are doomed to use technologies, because the price of a mistake is too high," said Vitaly Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union.
"Video reviews will increase objectiveness, but some nuances still have to be tested," Mutko said. "This technology will be improved."
FIFA announced in March 2016 that it is to undertake further testing of Hawk-Eye goal-line technology during a two-year trial period, including during the Confederations Cup. The system was also tested in the first half of December 2016 during the Club World Cup competition in Japan.