Journalists travelling between Confederations Cup host cities to get free rail tickets

Sport
June 21, 1:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"This decision was made following requests from the media, received by the organizing committee and the government

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS /. Journalists covering the events of the Confederations Cup in Russia are eligible for free rail travel between the four host cities, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"This decision was made following requests from the media, received by the organizing committee and the government. As you already know, the holders of tickets and fan IDs can travel between the host cities for free, and this feature is being successfully implemented. We have just added accredited journalists, who previously had the right for free travel only within city limits, to those categories," he said.

"Getting a ticket is quite easy, you only need to register for this or that train on a special website. There should be no problems," the deputy prime minister said.

The Confederations Cup events are taking place in four Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg. Sochi and Kazan between June 17 and July 2.

After buying a tournament ticket, each football fan must obtain a fan identification document (Fan ID). Russia started issuing Fan IDs on February 1, 2017. A Fan ID provides access to the matches of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 and a free travel pass.

