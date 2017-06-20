Russian footballer says national team needs neither Ronaldo nor Messi

Producer for Konchalovsky's new work about Michelangelo reveals movie's budgetSociety & Culture June 20, 18:42
Moscow slams ECHR ruling against LGBT propaganda ban ‘as foreign meddling’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 18:35
Russian diplomat blasts US military presence in southern Syria as 'illegal'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 18:21
Russian footballer says national team needs neither Ronaldo nor MessiSport June 20, 18:08
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le BourgetWorld June 20, 18:01
Extension of US sanctions to Russian sovereign debt not highly probableBusiness & Economy June 20, 17:57
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gearMilitary & Defense June 20, 17:44
Brazilian president hopes to strengthen partnership with RussiaWorld June 20, 17:19
Russia ready to send tourists into spaceScience & Space June 20, 17:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian national football team needs neither Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo nor Argentine Lionel Messi, because the presence of top level football stars would complicate the team building process, the Russian national team’s forward Fyodor Smolov said at a press conference.
The match between Russia and Portugal will be held at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday at 18:00 Moscow Time.
"We don’t have a person who could compete with Messi and Cristiano for the Golden Ball. And we don’t need him, because it’s hard to build a team in which there is such a person, because everything is focused on him," Smolov said.
"As for me, I, actually, do not pay attention to comparisons with Ronaldo, and I consider them inappropriate. The game will show everything. We have tasks of our own, and Portuguese and Cristian have their own tasks, probably. My task will be to train well, listen to the game plan and fit in it in the best possible way in the field tomorrow," the Russian forward added.
Messi is a five-time winner of the annual Golden Ball award (for best player), and Ronaldo is a four-time winner of the Golden Ball.
Earlier, in the first Confederations Cup match in St. Petersburg, Russia defeated New Zealand, 2:0. After the game with Portugal, Russia will play against Mexico on June 24 in Kazan.