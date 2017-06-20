Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian footballer says national team needs neither Ronaldo nor Messi

Sport
June 20, 18:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, in the first Confederations Cup match in St. Petersburg, Russia defeated New Zealand

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian national team’s forward Fyodor Smolov

Russian national team’s forward Fyodor Smolov

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian national football team needs neither Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo nor Argentine Lionel Messi, because the presence of top level football stars would complicate the team building process, the Russian national team’s forward Fyodor Smolov said at a press conference.

Read also

Russia defeats New Zealand 2-0 in opening match of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

The match between Russia and Portugal will be held at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday at 18:00 Moscow Time.

"We don’t have a person who could compete with Messi and Cristiano for the Golden Ball. And we don’t need him, because it’s hard to build a team in which there is such a person, because everything is focused on him," Smolov said.

"As for me, I, actually, do not pay attention to comparisons with Ronaldo, and I consider them inappropriate. The game will show everything. We have tasks of our own, and Portuguese and Cristian have their own tasks, probably. My task will be to train well, listen to the game plan and fit in it in the best possible way in the field tomorrow," the Russian forward added.

Messi is a five-time winner of the annual Golden Ball award (for best player), and Ronaldo is a four-time winner of the Golden Ball.

Earlier, in the first Confederations Cup match in St. Petersburg, Russia defeated New Zealand, 2:0. After the game with Portugal, Russia will play against Mexico on June 24 in Kazan.

Read also

Graffiti rendition of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in Russia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
7
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Russian diplomat blasts US military presence in southern Syria as 'illegal'
3
Russian rescuers launch search for missing American alpinist at Mount Elbrus
4
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
5
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
7
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged sword
TOP STORIES
Реклама