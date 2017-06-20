FIFA president praises Sochi’s Fisht Stadium

SOCHI, June 20. /TASS/. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been impressed by the Fisht Stadium in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, head of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee’s department of site preparations and event management Andrei Markov told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, while in Sochi, the FIFA president attended the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup match between Germany and Australia (3:2).

"I accompanied Mr. Infantino, we went through all the zones of the stadium," Markov said. "He was very much impressed. He liked the environment that has been created here," he added. According to him, he has also been getting feedback from the participant teams who are very much pleased with the conditions provided to them in Sochi.

On June 17, Infantino visited St. Petersburg to attend the opening match of the Confederations Cup in which Russia defeated New Zealand (2:0). On June 18, he saw the match between Portugal and Mexico (2:2) and the game between Chile and Cameroon (2:0) in Moscow.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 on four Russian stadiums - the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, the St. Petersburg Stadium, Sochi’s Fisht Stadium and the Kazan Arena.

The final match will be held in St. Petersburg on July 2.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.