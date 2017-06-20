Back to Main page
Nearly 40,000 spectators travel by metro on day of first Moscow Confederations Cup game

Sport
June 20, 16:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 in four Russian cities

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. On the day of the first 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup match played in Moscow, nearly 40,000 viewers and volunteers traveled by the Moscow metro for free, the Moscow government said in a statement published on its website.

"On the day of the first Moscow match of the Confederations Cup, the Moscow metro transported 38,300 viewers, participants and volunteers," the statement reads. "Fans passed through special turnstiles providing their FAN-IDs and match tickets to inspectors. On June 18, personnel from the Mobility Center and volunteers, as well as metro security officials were deployed to all the metro stations," the statement adds.

Director General of the Moscow public transport operator Mosgortrans Yevgeni Mikhailov said earlier that on the day of the first Moscow match of the tournament, as many as 2,240 fans, volunteers and accredited reporters had taken advantage of the free ground transport routes.

The Confederations Cup is taking place on June 17 to July 2 in four Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

On June 18, Moscow’s Spartak Stadium hosted the game between Cameroon and Chile, on June 21, Russia and Portugal will play there, on June 25 Chile will face Australia, while on July 2, the third-place match will take place at the stadium.

Participants in the Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

