Multi-lingual support center available to 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup fans

Sport
June 20, 13:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The center, the first one of the kind, opened on June 17

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union and the European Legal Service in cooperation with City Sightseeing Russia have launched a multi-lingual center to furnish information and legal support for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup fans, the RFU press-service has said.

The center, the first one of the kind, opened on June 17. Its services will remain available till July 3, 2017.

In any situation of uncertainly or in case of any conflict any fan regardless of gender, age, nationality, or country of residence or registration is free to contact the center round-the-clock for advice. The hot line phone number is 8-800-775-76-88.

Fans can call the center for obtaining the following information: contacts, rules and places of getting Fan IDs, verbal legal advice, including urgent consultations, instructions as to how to fill in documents, assistance in negotiations and requests for an opportunity to empower third persons to protect his or her legal rights and interests in relations with the Russian authorities.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is being held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi on June 17 - July 2.

2018 World Cup in Russia
Реклама