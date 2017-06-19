Back to Main page
Germany defeats Australia 3-2 at FIFA Confederations Cup group stage

Sport
June 19, 21:23 UTC+3 SOCHI

Along with Germany and Australia, Group B includes Chile and Cameroon

© Artem Korotayev/TASS

SOCHI, June 19. /TASS/. Germany has defeated Australia 3-2 in a group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup which is underway in Russia.

Read also

Chile defeats Cameroon 2-0 at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stage

The game was played in Sochi on Monday.

The goals were scored by Germany’s Lars Stindl (5th minute), Julian Draxler (44th minute, penalty shoot-out) and Leon Goretzka (48th minute), and Australia’s Tom Rogic (41st minute) and Tomi Juric (56th minute). Australia’s second goal was allowed on review after the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Along with Germany and Australia, Group B includes Chile and Cameroon, which played their match on Sunday. Chile defeated Cameroon 2-0. Chile and Germany share top positions in the group, with three points each. They will face each other in Kazan on June 22. Cameroon will play vs Australia on the same day in St. Petersburg.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup that kicked off on June 17 is being held in Moscow, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Kazan. The tournament will close on July 2.

Football
TOP STORIES
