FIFA chief Infantino satisfied with attendance of Confederations Cup games in Russia

Sport
June 19, 21:00 UTC+3 SOCHI

The final of the Confederations Cup will be played in St Petersburg on July 2

© Sergey Fedeichev/TASS

SOCHI, June 19. /TASS/. FIFA is satisfied with the rates of attendance of the Confederations Cup games in Russia, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told TASS on Monday after visiting Australia vs. Germany game (2-3) in Sochi.

Russian deputy PM praises security system at Confederations Cup

He also said the atmosphere at the stadiums was great.

The June 17 game between Russia and New Zealand (2-0) brought together some 50,000 spectators on the stands of St Petersburg stadium. A total of 34,000 people attended the Portugal vs. Mexico game (2-2) in Kazan, and the Chile vs. Cameroon game played in Moscow saw 33,000 spectators come to the stadium.

In Sochi, 28,000 spectators came Monday's Australia vs. Germany game.

The final of the Confederations Cup 2017 will be played in St Petersburg on July 2.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA chief Infantino opens 2017 Confederations Cup speaking Russian

