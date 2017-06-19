Russian deputy PM praises security system at Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The security system at FIFA Confederations Cup matches in Russia is working effectively, all emergent technical issues are being tackled in a routine fashion on a daily basis, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee, Vitaly Mutko, informed TASS.

The Confederations Cup kicked off in St. Petersburg on June 17. In the opening match, the Russian national squad defeated New Zealand’s team (2:0). Kazan and Moscow held one game each as well. The first game in Sochi - between the German and Australian teams - will be held at 6pm Moscow Time on Monday.

"In general, the system works quite effectively. It may seem to someone that these are excessive measures, especially when entering the stadium, but this is well regulated. We try to make sure that there are no crowds. So far, there are no issues for the security services," Mutko said.

"There are technical matters that we discuss every day, we fix them in a routine manner," he added.

Mutko also noted the work of the transport system, which is running on a special schedule during the Confederations Cup. "There are no questions about transport logistics either, free travel systems are working. About 30,000 fans have already travelled for free aboard special trains. We would like fans to plan their trips in advance. If they decide not to go somewhere, we would like them to provide notification about that in due time, because seats on trains for them are reserved until the last moment," he noted.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will close on July 2, with St. Petersburg Stadium hosting the final game of the tournament.