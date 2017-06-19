Back to Main page
Russian deputy PM praises security system at Confederations Cup

Sport
June 19, 16:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will close on July 2, with St. Petersburg Stadium hosting the final game of the tournament

© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The security system at FIFA Confederations Cup matches in Russia is working effectively, all emergent technical issues are being tackled in a routine fashion on a daily basis, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee, Vitaly Mutko, informed TASS.

Реклама