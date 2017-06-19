Russian deputy PM highlights Sochi’s top-notch preparation for Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Sochi geared up for the start of the FIFA Confederations Cup in tip-top shape, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS.

On Monday, Sochi will host a Confederations Cup match between the Australian and German national teams. Three more games of the tournament will likewise be played there.

"Today, the last, the fourth city joins the program, the tournament is gaining momentum," Mutko said. "Today there will be a clearer picture, but we are sure that Sochi is all set for tonight’s match. To date, everything is going fine from the point of view of organization, there are no major questions."

"We monitor everything daily, all services are working," the deputy prime minister added. "FIFA is satisfied, both the teams and fans are satisfied, there are no serious complaints. "However, this is just the beginning. A high-profile game will be played today, we will be able to sum up certain results of the work in all cities. There are no questions in terms of the organization of the tournament regarding Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan."

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup that kicked off on June 17 is being held in Moscow, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Kazan. The tournament will close on July 2.