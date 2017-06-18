Chile defeats Cameroon 2-0 at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stage

US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - commandWorld June 18, 23:55
MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Chile has defeated Cameroon 2-0 in a group stage match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup which is underway in Russia.
The game was played at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Sunday evening.
The goals were scored by Arturo Vidal (81st minute) and Eduardo Vargas (90th minute). Vargas scored in overtime but the goal was ruled out for offside after the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) technology.
Earlier in the day, a goal scored by Portugal’s Pepe at the 21st minute of the group stage match between Portugal and Mexico was also disallowed for offside on review.
Along with Chile and Cameroon, Group B includes Germany and Australia that will play their match in Sochi on Monday. On June 22, Cameroon will play against Australia in St. Petersburg, and Chile will face Germany in Kazan.
This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.
Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.