Russia’s matches vs Portugal and Mexico expected to be uneasy - deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. This year’s FIFA Confederations Cup group stage matches against Portugal and Mexico are not promising to be easy for the Russian national team as both have no room for mistake, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday after a Portugal vs Mexico match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

"It was a match between two interesting teams, very sophisticated, mobile and technical. They demonstrated a result that leaves no room for further mistakes. So, matches with them are going to be quite uneasy. Portugal has many good players along with Ronaldo. It was an interesting game, speedy. I liked it as many football fans did. The atmosphere was magnificent," he said.

Russia will play against Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and against Mexico - in Kazan on June 24.

Along with Portugal and Mexico, Group A includes Russia and New Zealand which played their game on Saturday. Russia defeated New Zealand 2-0.

The FIFA Confederations Cup is viewed by experts as a rehearsal for the organizers, with only one year to go to the FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament is held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.